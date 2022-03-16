Bristlecone Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAND. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the third quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 65.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 545.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 90.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

LAND traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $35.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,255. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.0453 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -186.20%.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

