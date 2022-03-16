Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,426,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.65.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock remained flat at $$77.22 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,522,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,032,098. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The company has a market capitalization of $326.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

