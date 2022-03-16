Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 2,889 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,373,582. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.60. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.