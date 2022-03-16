Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 785 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Ally Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 470.0% during the third quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 741,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,007,000 after buying an additional 611,000 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,316,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after buying an additional 283,587 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 396.1% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 193,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,167,000 after buying an additional 154,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $12,152,000.

Shares of DVY traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.10. 9,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,076. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.24 and a 12-month high of $128.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.76.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

