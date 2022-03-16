British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives $640.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Shares of British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCYGet Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $640.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BTLCY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of British Land to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 580 ($7.54) to GBX 640 ($8.32) in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of BTLCY stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.88. 103,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,366. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08. British Land has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $7.74.

About British Land (Get Rating)

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.