British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives $640.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $640.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BTLCY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of British Land to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 580 ($7.54) to GBX 640 ($8.32) in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of BTLCY stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.88. 103,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,366. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08. British Land has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $7.74.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

