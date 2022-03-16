Brokerages Anticipate BRC Inc (NYSE:BRCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BRC Inc (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) to post sales of $68.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BRC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.30 million to $69.20 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRC will report full year sales of $230.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $229.50 million to $230.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $311.58 million, with estimates ranging from $311.00 million to $312.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BRC.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRCC. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

BRCC traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.94. The stock had a trading volume of 961,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,166. BRC has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $22.80.

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

