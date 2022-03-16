Brokerages Anticipate CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to Announce $0.62 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. CONMED posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.45 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on CONMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

NYSE CNMD traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.04, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.53. CONMED has a twelve month low of $117.62 and a twelve month high of $159.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

In other news, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,762,318.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 8,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $1,322,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,541 shares of company stock worth $4,197,765 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in CONMED by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,127,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,771,000 after buying an additional 103,061 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,093,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in CONMED by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 743,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,342,000 after purchasing an additional 64,632 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,534,000 after acquiring an additional 75,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,744,000 after buying an additional 12,598 shares during the last quarter.

About CONMED (Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

