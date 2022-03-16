Brokerages Anticipate Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.42. Selective Insurance Group posted earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.15. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $85.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.81. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $70.70 and a fifty-two week high of $91.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,838,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,378,000 after buying an additional 160,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,885,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,534,000 after buying an additional 32,382 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,701,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,531,000 after buying an additional 228,502 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,522,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,732,000 after buying an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,154,000 after buying an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

