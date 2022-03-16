Brokerages Anticipate Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Streamline Health Solutions’ earnings. Streamline Health Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Streamline Health Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Streamline Health Solutions.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of STRM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 49,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,690. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $63.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.32.

In other Streamline Health Solutions news, Director Kenan Lucas acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,595,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 205,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 196,789 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,137,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 112,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Streamline Health Solutions (STRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.