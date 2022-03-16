Brokerages Anticipate Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) to post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Vaxart reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vaxart.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 36.68% and a negative net margin of 7,900.22%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. The firm’s revenue was down 75.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vaxart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

Vaxart stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.56. The stock had a trading volume of 14,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,595. The stock has a market cap of $573.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46. Vaxart has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $11.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the second quarter worth $79,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vaxart by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 17,888 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 12,090 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 239,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 29,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,112,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,792,000 after buying an additional 83,238 shares during the period. 30.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxart (VXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.