Brokerages Expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Brokerages predict that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for APA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95. APA posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full-year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $9.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $11.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APA. Barclays raised their target price on APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on APA from $36.00 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Europe lifted their price target on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in APA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in APA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.53. 554,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,563,446. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 4.42. APA has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $41.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

