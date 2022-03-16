Brokerages Expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) to Announce $0.65 EPS

Equities analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.63. Atlantic Union Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $177.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 10.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

AUB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.82 per share, with a total value of $53,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,322,000 after buying an additional 10,921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 98.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after buying an additional 89,058 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 32.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 14,696 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 11.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 76.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUB stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.90. 6,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.65. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $42.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

