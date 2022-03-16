Brokerages Expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Avid Technology posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $119.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.35 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVID shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

NASDAQ AVID traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.30. 22,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.07.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $157,160.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVID. Brahman Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the third quarter worth about $20,130,000. Cowbird Capital LP increased its stake in Avid Technology by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 890,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,749,000 after buying an additional 358,417 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,355,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,716,000 after buying an additional 271,973 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 586.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 263,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,403,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

