Brokerages Expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to Announce -$0.35 EPS

Analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.18). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 69.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

CytomX Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,093,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,502. The firm has a market cap of $196.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $10.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

