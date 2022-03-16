Brokerages Expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. GFL Environmental posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 9.39%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 5,172.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GFL traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.66. 1,777,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -3.17%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

