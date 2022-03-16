Brokerages Expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.00 Million

Analysts forecast that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) will report sales of $68.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.70 million to $69.89 million. Heska posted sales of $60.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full year sales of $291.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290.28 million to $293.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $318.48 million, with estimates ranging from $304.70 million to $331.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Heska’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSKA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Heska from $310.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.83.

Heska stock traded down $5.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1,281.91 and a beta of 1.59. Heska has a 52 week low of $119.63 and a 52 week high of $275.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Heska by 13.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heska by 2.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Heska by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,032,000 after buying an additional 53,285 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Heska by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Heska by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 191,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,552,000 after purchasing an additional 22,479 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

