Brokerages Expect Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.15). Wolfspeed posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wolfspeed.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.98 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

NYSE WOLF traded up $7.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,963,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,816. Wolfspeed has a 12 month low of $75.06 and a 12 month high of $142.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.96.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

