Brokerages Set Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Target Price at C$62.83

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$62.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BEI.UN shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$65.50 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$58.25 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

TSE BEI.UN opened at C$59.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.21, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.15. Boardwalk REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$35.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.77.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

