Brokerages Set Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Target Price at $40.25

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.25.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merus in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.
In other news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MRUS traded up $2.24 on Wednesday, reaching $28.44. 102,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,905. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average of $27.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.02.
About Merus (Get Rating)
Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merus (MRUS)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.