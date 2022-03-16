Brokerages Set Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Target Price at $40.25

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merus in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

In other news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Merus during the second quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Merus by 15.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Merus by 4,040.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS traded up $2.24 on Wednesday, reaching $28.44. 102,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,905. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average of $27.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

