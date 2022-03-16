Brokerages Set RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Price Target at $267.00

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $264.05.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in RingCentral by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.
RingCentral Company Profile (Get Rating)
RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RingCentral (RNG)
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.