Brokerages Set Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Price Target at C$16.77

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.77.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of SIA stock traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$15.22. 398,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,866. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 48.86. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$13.21 and a 1 year high of C$16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is currently 303.90%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

