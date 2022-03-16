Brokerages Set Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Price Target at $29.67

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Switch in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Switch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the fourth quarter valued at $8,773,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Switch by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Switch by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after buying an additional 13,675 shares during the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWCH traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $27.43. The company had a trading volume of 932,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 548.60 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.86. Switch has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $29.15.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 420.00%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

