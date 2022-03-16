Brokerages Set TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Target Price at $52.86

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TASK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get TaskUs alerts:

TASK stock traded up $4.14 on Friday, reaching $36.50. 16,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,368. TaskUs has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $85.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $226.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 3G Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in TaskUs by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,638,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth about $78,519,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in TaskUs by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,288,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,523,000 after purchasing an additional 217,613 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in TaskUs by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,256,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,795,000 after purchasing an additional 225,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,869,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TaskUs Company Profile (Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.