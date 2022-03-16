Brokerages Set Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) PT at $189.50

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TWODF shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, December 6th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 200 ($2.60) to GBX 189 ($2.46) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Investec began coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.54) to GBX 190 ($2.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of TWODF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,531. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $2.60.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

