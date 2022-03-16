Brokerages Set The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) PT at $27.79

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.79.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. Argus lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens raised their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of WEN opened at $21.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $29.46.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 14.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 97,895.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 42,095 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 181.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,150,000 after acquiring an additional 719,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 24.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 637,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,926,000 after acquiring an additional 126,921 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

