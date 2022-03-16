Brokerages Set Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Target Price at $62.40

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 11.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 38.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 20.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 5.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.88. 15,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,154. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.56.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 29.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Varonis Systems (Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.