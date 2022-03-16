Brokerages Set Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Target Price at $62.40

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.40.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 11.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 38.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 20.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 5.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 29.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Varonis Systems (Get Rating)
Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.
