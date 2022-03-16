Brokerages Set Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Target Price at $36.30

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.30.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WWW shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman purchased 5,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $108,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 4.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 5.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.46. The company had a trading volume of 12,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.