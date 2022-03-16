Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NYSE:BKD opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $643.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.96 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $500,179.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 258,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 409,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 256,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

