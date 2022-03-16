Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Short Interest Up 20.5% in February

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,700,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the February 13th total of 5,560,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of BRO traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $66.28. 78,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,755. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.04. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $44.54 and a 1 year high of $70.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRO. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

