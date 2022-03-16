BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 93.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

NYSE BRT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.98. The company had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. BRT Apartments has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $419.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRT. StockNews.com lowered BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 5,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $125,115.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $69,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,588 shares of company stock valued at $375,970 in the last 90 days. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 94.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 96.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 33.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. 29.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BRT Apartments (Get Rating)

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.