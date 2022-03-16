Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Short Interest Up 29.6% in February

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the February 13th total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of research analysts recently commented on BG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.
In related news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $20,474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,167,050 shares of company stock worth $121,705,813 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Bunge stock traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,052,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,081. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $112.63.
Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 15.34%.
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
