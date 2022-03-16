Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Short Interest Up 29.6% in February

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the February 13th total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

In related news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $20,474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,167,050 shares of company stock worth $121,705,813 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bunge by 59.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 384,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,037,000 after buying an additional 142,729 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bunge by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,768,000 after buying an additional 190,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the second quarter worth $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bunge stock traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,052,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,081. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $112.63.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 15.34%.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

