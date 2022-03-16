BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 3,000 Shares

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIGet Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $13,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $12,810.00.
  • On Thursday, December 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $31,700.00.
  • On Tuesday, December 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $32,300.00.

Shares of BurgerFi International stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $4.58. The stock had a trading volume of 73,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,535. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $16.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 158.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BurgerFi International by 31.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BurgerFi International by 141.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BurgerFi International in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

