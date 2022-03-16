BZEdge (BZE) Market Capitalization Hits $964,970.55

BZEdge (BZE) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 16th. Over the last week, BZEdge has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BZEdge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BZEdge has a market capitalization of $964,970.55 and $1,195.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00045176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,670.88 or 0.06602239 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,379.53 or 0.99815406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00039504 BTC.

BZEdge Coin Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge . BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com

BZEdge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BZEdge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BZEdge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

