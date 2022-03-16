Cadence Bank NA Lowers Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Cadence Bank NA lowered its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth $39,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 352.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $88,188,234.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,408,811 shares of company stock valued at $112,914,852 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.82.

Shares of CF opened at $94.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $100.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

