Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $47.73. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.50 and a beta of -0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.26.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile (Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.