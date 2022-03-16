Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Short Interest Update

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 705,100 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 862,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 602,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 59,393 shares in the last quarter. 17.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CLBS opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $37.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.97. Caladrius Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.19.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

