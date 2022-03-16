Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Announces Earnings Results

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $274.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.99 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.52. 2,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $81.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.24 million, a P/E ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 0.87.
A number of analysts have commented on CVGW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.
