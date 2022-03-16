Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Get Caleres alerts:

Separately, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE CAL opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.16. The stock has a market cap of $751.52 million, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 2.43. Caleres has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $679.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.15 million. Caleres had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Caleres’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Caleres news, CAO Todd E. Hasty bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $74,877.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 3rd quarter valued at about $823,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 144,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 149,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres (Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caleres (CAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.