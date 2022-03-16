Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caleres had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $679.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Caleres updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.750-$4.000 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.75-4.00 EPS.

Shares of CAL opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. Caleres has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $751.52 million, a P/E ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

CAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, CAO Todd E. Hasty bought 3,300 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $74,877.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Caleres by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Caleres by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Caleres by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Caleres by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

