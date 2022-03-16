Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases Earnings Results

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $679.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.15 million. Caleres had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Caleres updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.750-$4.000 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.75-4.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. Caleres has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $751.52 million, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average of $23.16.

Get Caleres alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Caleres news, CAO Todd E. Hasty acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $74,877.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at about $620,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at about $796,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Caleres by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Caleres by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Caleres by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

About Caleres (Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.