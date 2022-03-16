Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Short Interest Down 21.6% in February

Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the February 13th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLLXF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,644. Callinex Mines has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25.
Callinex Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
