Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Short Interest Down 21.6% in February

Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the February 13th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLLXF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,644. Callinex Mines has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25.

Callinex Mines Company Profile

Callinex Mines, Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates zinc deposits. The firm’s portfolio includes Nash Creek and Superjack projects in the Bathurst Mining District; Pine Bay and Flin Flon projects in the Flin Flon Mining District; and Point Leamington project in the Buchans Mining District.

