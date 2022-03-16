Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ: CLMT):
- 2/28/2022 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 2/28/2022 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $23.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2022 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2022 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.
- 1/27/2022 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “
NASDAQ CLMT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,915. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.
