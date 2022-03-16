Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

CAMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

CAMT stock opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Camtek has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kabouter Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek in the fourth quarter worth about $14,473,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camtek by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after acquiring an additional 172,745 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 36.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camtek (Get Rating)

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

