Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Short Interest Down 19.6% in February

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 495,800 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the February 13th total of 616,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 171.0 days.

OTCMKTS CDPYF traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $41.67. 2,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.42. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $50.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0947 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.11.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

