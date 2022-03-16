CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD) & CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Head-To-Head Analysis

CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Rating) and CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

CannaPharmaRX has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CV Sciences has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of CV Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.9% of CannaPharmaRX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of CV Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CannaPharmaRX and CV Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannaPharmaRX N/A N/A -149.46% CV Sciences -78.86% -144.40% -56.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CannaPharmaRX and CV Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CannaPharmaRX N/A N/A -$19.89 million ($0.37) -0.04 CV Sciences $24.43 million 0.54 -$22.28 million ($0.15) -0.73

CannaPharmaRX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CV Sciences. CV Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CannaPharmaRX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CannaPharmaRX and CV Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CannaPharmaRX 0 0 0 0 N/A CV Sciences 0 3 0 0 2.00

CV Sciences has a consensus price target of $0.42, indicating a potential upside of 284.85%. Given CV Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CV Sciences is more favorable than CannaPharmaRX.

Summary

CannaPharmaRX beats CV Sciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CannaPharmaRX (Get Rating)

CannaPharmaRx, Inc. engages in the research and manufacture of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals. It focuses on the treatment of disease states such as neurological disorders, oncology, infectious disease, pain management, inflammatory disease, gastrointestinal disorders, and ophthalmology. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About CV Sciences (Get Rating)

CV Sciences, Inc. operates as a life science company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets plant-based dietary supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the PlusCBD name in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods. It serves internet sales, direct-to-consumer health and wellness stores, collectives, cooperatives, master distributors, specialty retailers, and convenience stores, as well as food, drug, and mass merchandise retailers. The Specialty Pharmaceutical segment focuses on developing and commercializing cannabinoids to treat medical indications. The company was formerly known as CannaVest Corp. and changed its name to CV Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. CV Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Diego, California.

