Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Invests $709,000 in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 72,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INKA. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in KludeIn I Acquisition by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 694,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 374,901 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,464,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $986,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in KludeIn I Acquisition by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 245,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 37,336 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in KludeIn I Acquisition by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 72,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 29,035 shares during the period. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of KludeIn I Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.
KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KludeIn I Acquisition (INKA)
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for KludeIn I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KludeIn I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.