Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 112,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

IBER stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Ibere Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.73.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

