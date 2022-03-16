Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Purchases Shares of 100,000 Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COOL. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,741,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 466.4% during the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 664,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 546,951 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 44.7% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,237,000 after purchasing an additional 514,026 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 33.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,378,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 345,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,537,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition alerts:

COOL stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $9.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.