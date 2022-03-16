Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Purchases Shares of 125,218 Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWACGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 125,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWAC. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kingswood Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $4,248,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kingswood Acquisition by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 410,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 133,233 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kingswood Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $718,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kingswood Acquisition by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 191,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 55,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kingswood Acquisition by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 390,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 15,832 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KWAC opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.16. Kingswood Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

