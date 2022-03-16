Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Takes $550,000 Position in Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 56,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mission Advancement during the 3rd quarter worth $1,218,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Mission Advancement by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Mission Advancement during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mission Advancement alerts:

Shares of Mission Advancement stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. Mission Advancement Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72.

Mission Advancement Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Advancement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Advancement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.